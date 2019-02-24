Williams Lake resident joins United We Roll convoy to Ottawa

Rob Bennetts travelled from Red Deer, Alta. to Ottawa with the group

A Williams Lake derrick hand working in the oil fields in Northern B.C. and Alberta joined the United We Roll convoy to Ottawa this week in protest of the federal government’s energy and environmental policies.

Rob Bennetts travelled from Red Deer, Alta. to Ottawa with the group, which departed Feb. 14 and arrived late last week where they held two days of rallies on Parliament Hill.

READ MORE: Pro-pipeline convoy reaches Ottawa

The protest was arranged as a way to send a message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government that its policies are hurting B.C. and Alberta’s oil and gas sectors.

A video filmed and shared by Bennetts titled ‘Justin Trudeau: CAN YOU HEAR US NOW?!’ has amassed over 400,000 views since it was posted on Feb. 19.

The eastbound convoy amassed roughly 50 vehicles as they made their way to the nation’s capital.


