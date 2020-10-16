Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremonies to be ‘scaled down’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place there will not be a parade

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy officially from David Brideau, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at the cenotaph outside city hall on Friday, Oct. 16. Poppies will be available by donation from participating businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A scaled down version of the traditional Remembrance Day cenotaph service will take place in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Long-time Royal Canadian Legion member Vivian MacNeil is part of the committee organizing the event and said people will be asked to stay home this year, but if members of the public insist on attending they will be urged strongly to respect social distancing and wear masks due to COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s only common sense,” she added.

While there will be no parade to the cenotaph outside of city hall, there will be some similarities of previous years’ ceremonies.

There will be two-minutes of silence at 11 a.m. Following O Canada, will be the reading of names of the fallen soldiers from the First World War and Second World War and the presentation of wreaths, but only nine.

Wreaths will represent the Silver Cross Mothers of Canada, Government of Canada, Government of B.C., City of Williams Lake, Canadian Armed Forces past and present, the RCMP, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Cadets of Canada and first responders.

Poppies will be available by donation through participating businesses. Cadets and legion members will not be distributing poppies this year.

There will be no flyover by the Williams Lake Flying Club this year, president Marty Lauren confirmed. The Tribune will be doing a Facebook live at the cenotaph.

Read more: Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayWilliams Lake