Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy officially from David Brideau, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at the cenotaph outside city hall on Friday, Oct. 16. Poppies will be available by donation from participating businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy officially from David Brideau, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at the cenotaph outside city hall on Friday, Oct. 16. Poppies will be available by donation from participating businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremonies to be ‘scaled down’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place there will not be a parade

A scaled down version of the traditional Remembrance Day cenotaph service will take place in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Long-time Royal Canadian Legion member Vivian MacNeil is part of the committee organizing the event and said people will be asked to stay home this year, but if members of the public insist on attending they will be urged strongly to respect social distancing and wear masks due to COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s only common sense,” she added.

While there will be no parade to the cenotaph outside of city hall, there will be some similarities of previous years’ ceremonies.

There will be two-minutes of silence at 11 a.m. Following O Canada, will be the reading of names of the fallen soldiers from the First World War and Second World War and the presentation of wreaths, but only nine.

Wreaths will represent the Silver Cross Mothers of Canada, Government of Canada, Government of B.C., City of Williams Lake, Canadian Armed Forces past and present, the RCMP, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Cadets of Canada and first responders.

Poppies will be available by donation through participating businesses. Cadets and legion members will not be distributing poppies this year.

There will be no flyover by the Williams Lake Flying Club this year, president Marty Lauren confirmed. The Tribune will be doing a Facebook live at the cenotaph.

Read more: Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics
Next story
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy officially from David Brideau, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at the cenotaph outside city hall on Friday, Oct. 16. Poppies will be available by donation from participating businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremonies to be ‘scaled down’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place there will not be a parade

editor@wltribune.com
LETTERS: One size shouldn’t fit all when it comes to COVID-19 rules to visit seniors

We agree there has to be rules but at what expense?

A sister community agreement was virtually signed by the Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster on Oct. 15. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)
Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster become sister communities

The sister community agreement is written in both English and Tsilhqot’in

Mark Hamm has lived and worked in the Cariboo since 1982 when he took a summer job, which turned into a permanent position with the BC Forest Service, and said he loves the area, the people and volunteering in the community. (Greg Sabatino photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mark Hamm making a difference in the community

“It was really tough on the people working at the fire centre through all of that,” Hamm said

Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)
BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

NDP candidate had a scheduling conflict

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

A woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Voters in the most left-leaning ridings much more likely to request packages than in right-leaning

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Most Read