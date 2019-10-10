Williams Lake will begin broadcasting its regular council meetings live stream beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22. Photo submitted

Williams Lake regular council meetings to go live streamed beginning Oct. 22

Both live streaming and recordings will be accessible from all mobile devices and computers

  • Oct. 10, 2019 12:36 p.m.
  • News

Later this month Williams Lake will begin live streaming its regular council meetings.

“Live streaming is a great tool to increase public engagement and local government transparency,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “We are looking forward to implementing this technology and hope that it encourages residents who may not be able to attend a council meeting in person to be informed about what the City of Williams Lake is doing.”

The first official live stream is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 6 p.m.

A link to the stream will be available on the City’s new council meetings portal page which will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Residents will be able to playback meetings on computers or mobile phones.

During the council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, a test run was done and is now available for viewing on the city’s website.


news@wltribune.com
Most Read