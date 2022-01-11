Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal gets burst pipe for Christmas

On Christmas Day the Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal was flooded near the luggage handling area due to a pipe burst. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

It was not the present the city would have hoped for when a pipe burst at the Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal building on Christmas Day.

The city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca said with the extreme cold on Dec. 25, a frozen pipe burst and flooded the luggage handling area.

“We have an insurance claim in – there was about $200,000 in damage,” he said Friday.

When asked how the city’s snow removal budget is doing, Muraca confirmed in 2021 it came in at about $840,000 which was within the budget.

“We received about 85 centimetres of snow in December,” he added. “We have had about 30 cm in January and more is coming.”

During the winter months when it is cold, Muraca said the water usage for the city decreases and the reservoirs causing higher water levels, which is something city crews always have to keep an eye on as well.

