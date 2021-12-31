Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal building lighting upgrade contract awarded

Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal building will be getting new LED light fixtures. (Patrick Davies file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A contract to upgrade lighting fixtures at the Williams Lake Regional Airport terminal building has been awarded to Service Electric Ltd. of Quesnel for the quoted price of $56,175.

The upgrade will replace the current lighting and will improve energy and maintenance efficiencies as well as see better-quality lighting for the terminal building.

Costs for the project will be covered by the BC Air Access Program, which includes window and HVAC unit replacements already completed.

In a report to council for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, procurement and asset management coordinator Jenni Hoyer noted the proposal from Service Electric Ltd. was the only one the city received.

Additionally, the city awarded the contract for supply of unleaded gasoline and diesel to Star West Petroleum Ltd. for the tender price of $1.2990 per litre of unleaded and $1.3659 per litre of diesel.

Council approved both contracts at the regular meeting.

Council also approved renewing an airport lease agreement with Seibert Investments Ltd. for a 15-year-term effective May 1, 2021.

The lease is for the purposes of a hangar located at the airport.

A lease rate of $7,639.36 in the first year will be reviewed for annual increases based on the BC Consumer Price Index.



