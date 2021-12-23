Williams Lake receives more snow, windchill to dip down to -25C overnight

Risk of frostbite for the evening of Friday, Dec. 24

Steve Maas was out with a snowblower Thursday, Dec. 23, clearing a driveway behind Sixth Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A snowfall warning continues Thursday for the Williams Lake area that is anticipated to taper off later this morning.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, another 16 cm of snow fell, bringing the total amount fallen since Dec. 18 to 35.2 cm.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows the temperature is steady near -11C, with a wind chill near -19C for Williams Lake Thursday.

Tonight it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight with lows of -16C and wind chills dipping down to -25C overnight.

For Friday, Dec. 24 it will be mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon with temperatures falling to -19C in the afternoon and wind chill of near -29C.

There is a frostbite warning that comes with those lower temperatures, Environment Canada notes.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, the day will bring a mix of sun and cloud with highs of -25C and lows of -36C.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections on Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Bella Coola, with compact snow.

There is blowing snow on Highway 97 all through the Cariboo region with slippery sections, as well as on the Horsefly-Likely Road, the Horsefly Road and the Likely Road.



