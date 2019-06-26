RCMP are asking the public for information on the location of William Paul Bolton, 32, believed to be living in the Williams Lake area. RCMP file photo RCMP are asking the public for information on the location of William Paul Bolton, 32, believed to be living in theWilliams Lake area. RCMP file photo

Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate man with outstanding warrants

The suspect is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance to locate William Paul Bolton, believed to be living in the Williams Lake area.

Bolton, born on Dec. 21, 1986, is described as First Nations, standing five feet seven inches, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a number of B.C.-wide warrants for Criminal Code of Canada charges, noted Insp. Jeff Pelley in a press release.

Anyone with information on Bolton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a web tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Next story
Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Just Posted

WELCOME: Tl’etinqox Horse and Bike Riders make their way to Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon

Group will take a break at Highway 20 rest stop near Bond Lake Road at 5 p.m. then head into town

City gives trail riders reprieve on water bills

In early June the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association asked for help after dealing with water leak issues at the Stampede Grounds

Wild Cowgirls Race set to dazzle crowd at 2019 Stampede

Each race will be contested on a three-eighths-of-a-mile track at the Stampede Grounds

LETTER: Let’s hear some of the benefits of rail tie burning

“I gave the management of the henhouse to the fox, all will be well.”

Williams Lake first-ever Pride in the Puddle parade approved by city council

The parade will be part a pride festival in the lakecity

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants

The suspect is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Most Read