Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate man with outstanding warrants

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance to locate William Paul Bolton, believed to be living in the Williams Lake area.

Bolton, born on Dec. 21, 1986, is described as First Nations, standing five feet seven inches, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a number of B.C.-wide warrants for Criminal Code of Canada charges, noted Insp. Jeff Pelley in a press release.

Anyone with information on Bolton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a web tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com.



news@wltribune.com

