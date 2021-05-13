Williams Lake RCMP visible to public as they work firearms investigations

Residents on the east side of the city in the neighbourhoods of Fox Mountain, Hamel subdivision and White Road were on edge Wednesday evening, May 13, as a heavy RCMP presence was visible in the area until after dark.

Residents and witnesses reported seeing RCMP on Ross Road on Fox Mountain with sirens on, on Highway 97 as well as at the Hamel subdivision and the top of the north end of White Road where the RCMP’s police dog and handler were also working the area.

Some residents were reportedly told by police that they were looking for a suspect and for homeowners to lock their doors.

Thursday morning, May 13, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. and Acting Officer in Charge of the detachment, Del Byron, confirmed there has been “lots going on” and that RCMP are still responding to more calls for service this morning.

He confirmed officers currently have a section of Winger Road closed off as they complete a firearms investigation.

Wednesday night’s activities was also a firearm investigation, he confirmed.

Byron added he will provide more information to the public as soon as possible.

More to come.

