Dressed in red serge, RCMP in Williams Lake will honour the victim of the Nova Scotia shootings with a moment of silence Friday at 10 a.m., April 24. Social distancing will be maintained. (Angie Mindus file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP to take part in nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Everyone encouraged to wear red today, Friday, April 24

Williams Lake RCMP will be taking part of a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Friday morning, April 24 for all those who died in Nova Scotia last weekend in a mass shooting, including an RCMP officer.

The event will be held at the flag pole at the Williams Lake detachment at precisely 10 a.m. and will see officers dressed in red serge.

Read More: Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

“In light of the tragic chain of events that culminated in the passing of at least 22 people including one of our own, Cst. Heidi Stevenson, “H” Division (Nova Scotia) has taken the lead and is requesting our assistance to honour the fallen by conducting a moment of silence nationwide at precisely 10 a.m. Friday, April 24,” said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, adding officers will be social distancing.

Read More: Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help the family of Nova Scotia officer Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty April 19th.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family
Next story
Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Just Posted

Esk’etemc First Nation teaching and band staff to conduct parade for students Friday

“We all hope they’ll be on their front lawns cheering us on as we cheer them on.”

Williams Lake RCMP to take part in nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Everyone encouraged to wear red today, Friday, April 24

Precious delivery: Families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

VIDEO: MOTI ‘triaging’ more than 100 road washouts in Cariboo region due to recent flooding

‘It’s been a very significant flash melt,’ said Cariboo district manager Todd Hubner

High waters flood parts Scout Island Thursday, April 23

“The water is dangerous and conditions can change quickly”

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Seahawks select Texas Tech LB Brooks with No. 27 choice

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaurant responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Most Read