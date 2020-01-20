Williams Lake RCMP target known property crime offenders, release names of 5 accused

Police efforts to target 15 known offenders in December has resulted in dozen of charges being recommended to Crown Counsel in Williams Lake.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment, issued a press release Monday noting that officers targetted suspects for offences relating to property, violence and non-compliance bail conditions in an effort to reduce increasing property crime rates.

“Some of these offenders currently remain in custody while others are being monitored closely on strict conditions,” Pelley noted. “Nine additional charges have been identified against other offenders not related to this plan but occurred during the property crime initiative.”

Of the 57 chargers, 48 were the direct result of the operational plan executed by the General Duty Uniform Section and the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit specifically targeting property offenders, Pelley noted.

Pelley listed some of the charges being approved or recommended and the circumstances relating the suspects’ arrests:

On Dec. 7, 2019, officers checked a pedestrian wearing dark clothing and a balaclava on 3rd Avenue North, Williams Lake. This offender had provided a false name and was later determined to be in breach of a current curfew condition. As a result, Cody Jerome, has been charged with breaching a recognizance and is on strict conditions. The RCMP and Community Corrections continue to monitor these conditions for complaince.

On Dec. 9, 2019, a stolen vehicle was located and found to be occupied with two known offenders being arrested. Charges of possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit card have been approved against Nicholas Ivany and a charge of possessing a prohibited device has been approved for James Nelson.

James Nelson’s next court appearance is January 29th, 2020 and Nicholas Ivany’s next court appearance is March18th, 2020.

On Dec. 10, 2019, a suspect committed a theft from a vehicle at his residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue North, Williams Lake. The suspect had later been identified and arrested for possession of stolen credit cards and is currently on conditions. The offender’s next court date is Feb. 26, 2020.

On Dec. 14, 2019, a curfew check was being conducted of a known offender and another offender was found at this location. The offender’s identity was known and he was arrested resulting in him being possession of a weapon contrary to a court order. Donovan Boyd was subsequently charged with Failing to Comply with a Recognizance and currently remains in custody.

On Dec. 18, 2019, three males were checked for being unlawfully on the railway checks. One offender was determined to be untruthful about his identity to officers and provided a false name. The offender was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant and obstruction of justice by providing a false identity. This offender is well known to police with their next court appearance slated for February 12th, 2020.

On Dec. 21 2019, the RCMP conducted a search warrant on a rural property for a stolen vehicle. The investigation resulted in the recovery of the vehicle, a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The accused, Derrick O’Connor was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 and four firearm offences. Derrick O’Connor appeared in court and was subsequently released on a court order with strict conditions that continued to be enforced by the police.

On Dec. 28, 2019, the RCMP conducted a pro-active traffic stop of a vehicle in a rural community. The investigation identified Derrick O’Connor as the driver and in breach of conditions. Derrick O’Connor was arrested and charged with prohibited driving and Breach of his Recognizance. Derrick O’Connor remains in custody pending his next court appearance on multiple charges from several different investigations.

Pelley reminded the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood and the current reports of events and suspected offences have contributed to a collaborative effort in identifying new areas or offenders that may be trying to change their methods.

In addition, owners of vehicles are reminded to remove all valuables from their vehicles such as identification, credit cards, cash, cell phones, vehicle keys and any other property that may be enticing for criminals. The RCMP assure the public that we will continue to be diligent in targeting known and unknown property offenders through out the Cariboo Chilcotin Region.

If you have any information about any offences in relation to stolen property, the public is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



