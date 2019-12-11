RCMP continue to target about 30 individuals believed to be connected to property crimes in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP target 30 offenders to tackle property crime

Insp. Jeff Pelley said the targetting involves working with local community agencies

RCMP officers are targetting almost 30 offenders in connection to recent property offences and violence in Williams Lake, stated Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

Pelley set out the comprehensive enforcement strategy in a report slated to present to City’s committee of the whole meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The strategy is currently underway with 15 offenders in addition to the 14 prolific offenders believed to be associated to property crime, he noted. Part of the overall strategy includes rehabilitation around root issues of the prolific offenders’ lives, he added.

“The objective is to have agencies work with the offenders to ensure they become law abiding citizens with appropriate support,” Pelley noted, adding it included successful collaboration with community corrections and Crown Counsel regarding prolific offenders.

Read more: Cariboo Chilcotin well-being and community safety survey launched

Pelley’s report also included crime trends for the months of January through November 2019, showing an increase in most types of crimes compared to 2018.

In total there were 7,832 calls for service in the City and 2,580 calls for service in the rural area since Jan. 1, 2019 to the date of the report.

Theft of vehicles increased with 71 offences in 2019 compared to 38 offences in 2018;

Theft from vehicles increased with 205 offences in 2019 and 183 offences in 2018;

Break and enter to residences increased with 63 offences in 2019 and 31 offences in 2018.

Break and Enter to businesses increased with 52 offences in 2019 compared to 48 offences in 2018.

Robberies stayed the same with 17 offences in 2019 and 17 offences in 2018.

Assault offences increased to 185 offences in 2019 from 131 offences in 2018.

Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm offences increased with 45 offences in 2019 and 27 offences in 2018.

Aggravated assaults did not change with one offence in 2019 and one offence in 2018.

Drug possession offences decreased with 88 offences in 2019 and 172 offences in 2018.

Drug trafficking offences increased with 36 offences in 2019 and 25 offences in 2018.

Collisions decreased with 118 reported collisions in 2019 and 212 reported collisions in 2018.

Impaired Driving offences increased with 118 offences in 2019 and 94 offences in 2018.

Curfew checks in November 2019 numbered 68 resulting in 15 identified breach offences from nine different offenders.

Read more: Situation table mobilized in Williams Lake to help region’s vulnerable people


Most Read