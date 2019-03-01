RCMP have arrested a Williams Lake man after seizing a stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drugs from a Windmill Crescent home. File photo

Williams Lake RCMP seize stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drug from Windmill Crescent home

Police executed search warrants on a Windmill Crescent home

Police in Williams Lake have seized a stolen side-by-side, five firearms and suspected quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Windmill Crescent home resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old male.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment said mutiple search warrants were executed on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 and the male who was arrested is well-known to police.

“Two of the firearms were determined to be loaded and unsafe,” Pelley said. “The male currently remains in custody pending charges being approved and a court appearance.”

Pelley said violence, weapon offences, drug trafficking and stolen property are strategic priorities in targeting offenders.

“We remain dedicated to holding these offenders accountable within our court system to enhance community safety.”

