Williams Lake RCMP seize loaded firearms, arrest two individuals tied to local gangs

On Tuesday, Jan. 18 police were called to an early morning assault

Williams Lake RCMP seized loaded firearms and arrested two adults with ties to local gangs while investigating an early morning assault in the city Tuesday, Jan. 18.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations, said police were called to a home in the 700 block of Pigeon Avenue for an assault in progress at 2:51 a.m.

“An adult woman reported that another woman was assaulting her and that she was injured,” Saunderson noted in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a female suspect outside the residence attempting to hide from police. She was arrested without incident and released for a court date in April.

During the on-scene investigation, police located two loaded shotguns and a pistol that appears to be a BB handgun, Saunderson stated.

“Another person in the residence, an adult man, was attempting to conceal these firearms and was subsequently arrested for numerous firearms related offences.”

The man was held in custody until a court appearance Tuesday.

“All three individuals are known to police and have ties to local gangs in the city,” said Staff Sgt. Del Bryon, operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Less than an hour later officers responded to an armed home invasion at the Williams Lake Slumber Lodge motel.

READ MORE: Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

READ MORE: Police investigate shooting in Williams Lake; victim, witnesses uncooperative


news@wltribune.com
