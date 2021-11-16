Williams Lake RCMP seeking wellness check on local missing woman

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Nov. 6, 2021 by family.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person. Family reported that Vallie Tremblay had not been seen or heard from in several days and that this is out of character for her.

Police said family later stated that they have heard from Vallie via social media, however, there have been no reports of in-person contact with her. Vallie lives a high risk lifestyle and police wish to speak to her to confirm her wellbeing. Police believe she is in the Williams Lake area.

Vallie Tremblay is described as a Caucasian female, 41 years old, 5’ 5 (165 cms) tall, 115 pounds (52 kgs), slender build, shoulder length blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Vallie Tremblay, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake