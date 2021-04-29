Williams Lake RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

Jenna Harvey is believed to be in Williams Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for Jenna Harvey (above, left), who was reported missing April 13, 2021. Police believe she is with her boyfriend, Carlin Gordon (pictured above, right). (RCMP handout photos)

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who has not been seen since April 13, 2021.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Williams Lake RCMP received a missing person report. Jenna Harvey was reported missing and it is believed, but not confirmed, that she has been in contact with family and friends, say police.

RCMP noted in a news release that there are two outstanding arrest warrants for Harvey, and this may be a factor in her avoiding the police.

Harvey is believed to be with her boyfriend Carlin Gordon, who is also wanted on an arrest warrant, added police, noting it is believed they may possibly be camping or frequenting hotels, under assumed names, in the Williams Lake area.

Jenna Harvey is described as:

Caucasian female, 30 years old, 5’5 (165 cms), 126 pounds (57 kgs) with blonde hair and green eyes.

Carlin Mitchell Gordon is described as:

Caucasian male, 37 years old, 5’11” (180 cms), 200 pounds (91 kgs), graying brown hair and brown eyes.

Gordon has a tattoo covering much of his right shoulder.

RCMP are requesting if you have any information about Jenna Harvey or Carlin Gordon or where they might be, to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Missing woman