Williams Lake RCMP seeking information, generator stolen in December from local mill

Anyone witnessing anything suspicious on Frizzi Road between Dec. 12 to 23 is asked to call police

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information on the theft of a large diesel generator from Sigurdson Forest Products some time in December 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information regarding a generator stolen some time in December 2019 from a local mill.

“On Dec. 23, 2019, an employee from Sigurdson Forest Products reported that a large diesel generator had been stolen,” noted Const. Joel Kooger of the Williams Lake detachment in press release.

It is a Friesen Electric, GF3-40, 40 KW, 480V.

Kooger said police are asking anyone who many have seen something suspicious between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23, 2019 in the area of Frizzi Road to please contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.



news@wltribune.com

