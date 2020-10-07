Williams Lake RCMP seek witnesses after incident involving school-aged child Tuesday

The male suspect is described as heavy and in his 30s with fair to medium skin with red

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a report of a suspicous incident involving a child walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the Williams Lake RCMP was contacted by a local school administrator Wednesday morning after a child reported a man had asked her to get into his truck while on her way home from school the previous day.

“According to the child, she had been walking alone in the area of Proctor Street and Third Avenue between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 when a man in a truck called her over and told her to get into his vehicle,” Shoihet said. “The child did not comply and ran for home, however, did not immediately report the incident.”

The truck is described as being large, red and shiny with a grey or silver stripe on the door, appearing to be brand new, or had been recently washed. It was also reportedly running quietly.

The male suspect is described as heavy and in his 30s with fair to medium skin with red, black and blue tattoos believed to be on his arms. The suspect was also described as having short, dark brown to black hair, a moustache and spoke English with no accent.

“We are very interested in identifying and speaking with the driver of this truck to determine what his intentions were with this child,” Byron said. “If you were in the area of Third Avenue and Proctor Street yesterday afternoon and were a witness to this incident, or have dash cam or other surveillance video we are asking that you call us.”

Byron said at present no links can be found to this incident and a similar incident in Quesnel on Monday, however, investigators are aware and will continue to monitor any new information and examine it for this potential.

Quesnel RCMP, meanwhile, are continuing to investigate a separate, attempted abduction that took place on Monday, Oct. 5.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said an 11-year-old boy was walking between the Quesnel River Bridge and the Lebourdais Park ball diamond with his family at around 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP seek witnesses after attempted abduction on Riverfront Trail

When the boy stopped to rest, and his family continued to walk ahead, a man ran at the boy and grabbed him around the neck, Weseen said.

“As the boy was being dragged from behind, he was able to fight off his attacker and run to the safety of his family,” he said.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately five-foot-nine and skinny. He was wearing a ski mask, blue hoodie, white shirt, jeans and sneakers.

If you have any information regarding either incident call the RCMP in Williams Lake at 250-392-6211, Quesnel at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.