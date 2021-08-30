Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating woman wanted on outstanding warrant

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sharma Delorma Char.

In a press release issued Monday, Aug. 30, RCMP noted Char is wanted on an outstanding warrant for charges of possession of a firearm without a license, commit an offence with a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon

She is described as an Indigenous female, 5 feet two inches tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“Char has ties to the communities of Williams Lake, Quesnel and Kamloops,” the news release stated, adding the public is asked not to approach Char and to call 9-1-1 immediately if she is located.



