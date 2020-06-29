Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating Kari-Ann Welch, reported missing from her residence in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo) Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating Kari-Ann Welch, reported missing from her residence in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)

Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

Kari-Ann Welch was last seen leaving her Williams Lake residence about two weeks ago

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kari-Ann Welch as she has been reported missing.

RCMP said Welch was last seen about two weeks ago when she left her residence in Williams Lake and may have been headed out west toward Anahim Lake or north to the Prince George area.

Welch is described as a five feet and two inches tall, Caucasian female with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair.

If anyone has any information about Welch, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.


