Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

Kendra Shorter was last seen near the hospital

Williams Lake RCMP are trying to locate missing person Kendra Shorter last seen near Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Kendra Shorter, last seen in Williams Lake near Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Shorter is described as standing five feet and three inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with mousy brown hair, just past her shoulders.

She was wearing black pants, pink shoes and a light blue “Roxy” jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com if tipsters wish to remain anonymous.



news@wltribune.com

