Williams Lake RCMP seek public assistance to help find missing 33-year-old woman

Lorna Bolton was last seen in Williams Lake June 27

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lorna Bolton. (RCMP handout)

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating Lorna Bolton, who has been reported missing. Lorna was last seen in Williams Lake on Sunday, June 27 and is believed to still be in the area.

Bolton is described as a First Nations woman, 33 years old, approximately 5’ 6” tall, with brown eyes, and light brown hair.

If you see or hear from Lorna Bolton, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or in person at 575 Borland St. File number is 2021-5435.

