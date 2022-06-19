Williams Lake RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Samantha Grondines is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, five-foot, two-inches tall weighing 90 pounds with green eyes and light brown, straight hair. (RCMP handout)

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since June 15, 2022.

On Friday, June 17 Williams Lake RCMP received a request to check on the well being of Samantha Grondines, and have not been able to locate her.

Samantha Grondines is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, five-foot, two-inches tall weighing 90 pounds with green eyes and light brown, straight hair.

If you have any information about Samantha Grondines, or where she might be, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

