Williams Lake RCMP seek information on stolen Ford Mustang

The 2002 two-door vehicle was stolen from Williams Lake Indian Band community

Police are asking the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle from the Williams Lake Indian Band community early Thursday. (file image)

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help locating a stolen blue Ford Mustang.

The vehicle was stolen from a Williams Lake Indian Band residence early Thursday morning, June 11, Const. Joel Kooger noted in news release Saturday.

It is a 2002, two-door car with tinted rear windows and tribal decals on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or if tipsters wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.



news@wltribune.com

Williams Lake



