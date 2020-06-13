Williams Lake RCMP seek information on stolen Ford Mustang

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help locating a stolen blue Ford Mustang.
The vehicle was stolen from a Williams Lake Indian Band residence early Thursday morning, June 11, Const. Joel Kooger noted in news release Saturday.
It is a 2002, two-door car with tinted rear windows and tribal decals on the sides.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or if tipsters wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter