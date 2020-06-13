Police are asking the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle from the Williams Lake Indian Band community early Thursday. (file image)

Williams Lake RCMP seek information on stolen Ford Mustang

The 2002 two-door vehicle was stolen from Williams Lake Indian Band community

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help locating a stolen blue Ford Mustang.

The vehicle was stolen from a Williams Lake Indian Band residence early Thursday morning, June 11, Const. Joel Kooger noted in news release Saturday.

It is a 2002, two-door car with tinted rear windows and tribal decals on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or if tipsters wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police are asking the public’s assistance locating a blue two-door 2002 blue Ford Mustang stolen from a Williams Lake Indian Band property Thursday, June 11. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away
Next story
Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

Just Posted

WLMHA elects new board, discusses upcoming season at virtual AGM

New president Mike Rispin thanked Isnardy for his four years service as president of the association

Williams Lake RCMP seek information on stolen Ford Mustang

The 2002 two-door vehicle was stolen from Williams Lake Indian Band community

Day, Long to raise funds for Golfathon for ALS

This year’s Golfathon for ALS will mark Day’s fifth consecutive time participating in the fundraiser

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

WEB POLL: Are you comfortable with tourists coming to Williams Lake this year?

Take our online poll

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Most Read