Williams Lake RCMP seek help in finding missing woman

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a local woman.

Sylvia Mae Jack, 41, was reported missing out of Williams Lake on Nov. 7, 2020.

According to police, Jack is known to frequent Boitanio Park in Williams Lake. Family believes she is still in Williams Lake but think that she may be trying to find a ride to Kamloops.

Jack is described as an Indigenous female, five foot, one inch weighing 160 pounds with a medium build, medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Sylvia Jack, or where she may be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.

