Williams Lake RCMP seek help in finding missing Indigenous woman

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenda Polischuck. (RCMP handout)

Williams RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 49-year-old, Brenda Polischuck, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022 after her caretakers had not seen or heard from her since September 23, 2022.

Brenda Polischuk, 49, is described as an Indigenous female, five foot five inches tall and about 201 pounds with black hair.

Investigators believe that Polischuk may be in the Vancouver area.

“Police and caretakers are concerned for Brenda’s well being,” noted the RCMP in a news release issued Oct. 7. “Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brenda Polischuk to contact their local police should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP