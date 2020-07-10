Angel Emile, 17, has not been seen since Monday, July 6. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing youth

Angel Emile has not been seen since Monday, July 7

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating 17 year old Angel Emile, who has not been seen since Monday, July 6.

RCMP received a report Angel was missing on Tuesday, July 7, and described her as Indigenous, four-foot-nine, 90 pounds, brown eyes, long, straight, black hair and last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and high top runners.

“Angel lives a high risk lifestyle and police are concerned for her well-being,” said RCMP North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

If you have any information about Angel, or know where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


