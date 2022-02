Bevon Stonechild was last seen two weeks ago

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old, Bevon Stonechild. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m. police received a report that Bevon Nadine Stonechild had not been seen in approximately two weeks.

Anyone with information about Bevon or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter