Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing youth near Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Williams Lake RCMP are searching for a 16-year-old female who left Cariboo Memorial Hospital at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Erika Saunders, 16, is described as Indigenous, five feet and five inches tall , weighig 100 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and no shoes.

“We are asking people in the area of the hospital to keep a look out for her as we are trying to return her to the hospital,” said Cpl. Brett Squire.

If anyone sees Erika they are asked to please call the RCMP at 250-392-6211.



