Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing man

Nikolas Raymond Shull, 60, was last seen at the Longhouse Shelter above the Stampede Grounds

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Nikolas Raymond Shull, 60, last seen at the Longhouse Shelter on Feb. 15, 2021. (RCMP handout photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating Nikolas Raymond Shull, 60, last seen Monday, Feb 15, 2021 at the Longhouse shelter above the Stampede Grounds on Feb. 16.

Shull is described as five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with short hair. He may be wearing a black baseball cap and blue jacket.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to immediately contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

