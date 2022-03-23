Williams Lake RCMP searching for man wanted on Canada-wide parole violation warrant

Police say Richard Booth, 47, is considered violent, if seen to call 9-1-1 immediately

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Richard Booth, 47, believed to be in the Williams Lake area. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help to locate Richard Booth, 47, wanted on a Canada-wide parole warrant out of Ontario.

“Booth is considered violent and under no circumstances should you try to apprehend him. Do not confront Richard Booth. If you see him call 9-1-1 immediately,” said North District NCO Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a news release issued Wednesday, March 23.

Booth is described as Caucasian, five feet and 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

There is reason to believe Booth is in the Williams Lake area, she added.

Anyone with information about Booth, or where he might be, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



