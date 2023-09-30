Williams Lake RCMP request public’s help to find 13-year-old girl

Have you seen missing teenager Bryanna Sellars?

Bryanna Sellars was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP requests the public’s assistance locating 13‐year‐old Bryanna Sellars, who was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School.

Sellars’ family reported her as missing after their attempts to contact and locate her were unsuccessful. They are also concerned about her health because she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Williams Lake RCMP believe Sellars is still in the Williams Lake area.

Bryanna Sellars is described as an Indigenous female, 5’ 9, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Bryanna Sellars or where she might be, contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250‐ 392‐6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

