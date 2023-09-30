Bryanna Sellars was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School. (RCMP handout)

Bryanna Sellars was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP request public’s help to find 13-year-old girl

Have you seen missing teenager Bryanna Sellars?

Williams Lake RCMP requests the public’s assistance locating 13‐year‐old Bryanna Sellars, who was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School.

Sellars’ family reported her as missing after their attempts to contact and locate her were unsuccessful. They are also concerned about her health because she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Williams Lake RCMP believe Sellars is still in the Williams Lake area.

Bryanna Sellars is described as an Indigenous female, 5’ 9, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Bryanna Sellars or where she might be, contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250‐ 392‐6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake students embrace truth, reconciliation

Just Posted

Kindergarten students from Little Chiefs Daycare sing a song for Williams Lake students at the Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake students embrace truth, reconciliation

Bryanna Sellars was last seen in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, 2023 at Maranatha Christian School. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP request public’s help to find 13-year-old girl

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars meets with Canucks players and staff Saturday, Sept. 30 ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Photo Submitted)
‘Dream come true’: Williams Lake First Nation chief to dance at Canucks game

Four homes in Terra Ridge overlooking Williams Lake have had their occupancy permit revoked in September, 2023 as land slippage continues to impact the property. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake declares state of local emergency as precaution due to land slippage