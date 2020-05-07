Williams Lake RCMP request public’s help in finding man reported missing

Darren Char was last seen in Williams Lake two weeks ago

Darren Char was last seen in the Williams Lake area. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Darren Char, who has been reported missing.

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger, media relations officer, said Char was last seen about two weeks ago when he was dropped off in the Williams Lake area. He is believed to still be in the Williams Lake area.

Char is described as an Indigenous male, six feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.

