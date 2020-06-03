Williams Lake RCMP are looking for help for the public in a stolen vehicle case. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake RCMP request public help in finding clues to stolen Dodge truck

Incident not linked to Tuesday’s hunt for a suspect who collided with a police car

The Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at approximately 6:13 p.m. police received a report that a black, 1999 Dodge Ram had been stolen sometime over the weekend from a residence in the 700 block of Midnight Drive in Williams Lake. They believe the licence plates were removed.

Police are requesting anyone who may have seen it being driven with plates attached to it to contact police. The B.C. plate number may have been PF1668.

This incident is not believed to be connected to Tuesday’s search for a suspect west of the city.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP suspend search overnight for suspect on the run

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
RCMP

