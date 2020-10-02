RCMP seized a firearm from a suspect Sept. 30. It is believed the gun was stolen and police are hoping to return it to the owner. ( Black Press file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP recover stolen firearm

The 300 Weatherby Magnum was seized from a suspect Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are aiming to return a firearm, believed to be stolen, to its owner.

On Sept. 30, 2020 at approximately 6:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male with a firearm walking on Western Avenue.

“A strategic response was co-ordinated and the male attempted to flee but was arrested without incident and a firearm was located in the area,” said Const. Colin Champagne in a news release.

The firearm is believed to be stolen and the Williams Lake RCMP are looking for the owner of the 300 Weatherby Magnum that was seized.

The suspect was held in custody with multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges of uttering threats and unlawful possession of a firearm are being recommended.

The suspect is well known to the police as a prolific property offender.

Anyone with information about this investigation or if they are the potential owner, is asked to contact the investigator Const. P. Grey at (250) 392-6211.

In addition, anyone who wishes to be anonymous and has any information about this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.


