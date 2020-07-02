Williams Lake RCMP receive reports of possible counterfeit US currency

Anyone who comes in contact with money appearing to be counterfeit is asked to contact police

Williams Lake RCMP have received reports of people trying to pass off possible counterfeit US currency. (File photo)

Reports of suspects attempting to pass what appears to be counterfeit United States currency have been received by the Williams Lake RCMP.

Anyone who comes in contact with money that appears be counterfeit is asked to please notify the RCMP at 250-561-3300 or the local police where the money was located, noted Staff Sgt. Del Byron in a news release issued July 2.

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Persons providing information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property or the seizure of illicit drugs could be eligible for a cash reward.



