Williams Lake RCMP arrested one suspect and recovered multiple firearms from a residence in Williams Lake Aug. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Williams Lake RCMP nab suspect, recover firearms following break and enter

A home on 11th Avenue was broken into Monday, Aug. 17

Williams Lake RCMP recovered multiple firearms believed to be stolen and arrested one suspect Tuesday, August 18 following a break and enter and theft at a lakecity residence the day before.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment, said on Aug. 17 police responded to a break and enter of a residence the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North in Williams Lake. The investigation revealed that property was stolen from the residence including several firearms.

The next day, Pelley said members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section and General Duty section executed a search warrant on a residence in Williams Lake.

“The search resulted in the arrest of a known male and recovery of multiple firearms. The male was subsequently released on strict public interest conditions and will be appearing in court on Dec. 16, 2020 pending charge approval from Crown Counsel,” stated Pelley in a news release, noting the offender’s name will not be released publically until charges are approved.

Pelley said RCMP are continuing their investigation and will be making recommendations of multiple possession of stolen property charges.

“Managing property crime offenders and pro-active enforcement measures of these offenders illegally obtaining firearm are a high priority of the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Pelley.

“Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392- 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill
Next story
B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP nab suspect, recover firearms following break and enter

A home on 11th Avenue was broken into Monday, Aug. 17

Williams Lake First Nation to welcome two new councillors

An election was held recently at the community south of Williams Lake

City asks for patience as construction set to start on Smedley Street and 11th Ave North

Work to begin the week of Aug. 24

Trail maintenance workers discover Indigenous artifacts at Deep Creek

“This could end up being bigger,” says Glen Dixon

Hot real estate market hits Williams Lake

The average home price has gone from $292,000 in 2018 to $347,000 in 2020

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

UPDATE: Windy forecast could create challenges as Okanagan wildfire grows

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Most Read