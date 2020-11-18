Williams Lake RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Westridge subdivision

Police remain on scene in 100 block of Mandarino Place

Yellow police tape surrounded a home in the Westridge subdivision in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, where RCMP continued to investigate two suspicious deaths overnight.

Neighbours on the quiet street, located in the 100 block above Mandarino Place, said they saw the flashing lights of police who arrived without sirens on at Tuesday evening, Nov. 17.

Officers were canvassing residents in the area Wednesday, asking if they’d seen or heard anything suspicious in the past week.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley confirmed Wednesday afternoon that at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence following a report of two people found dead.

Pelley added the RCMP’s general investigation section now has conduct of the investigation, along with assistance from the North District Major Crime Unit.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, we do not believe that there is a further risk to the public,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP.

More information may be released as it becomes available, he noted.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

Williams Lake

Most Read