Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the theft 2019 truck from a local dealership Tuesday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating truck stolen from dealership

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson’s Dodge

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson’s Dodge in Williams Lake Tuesday, Sept. 15.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the theft was reported to police at 10:23 p.m.

Video surveillance at the 122 Broadway Ave. North location shows two persons being dropped off by a Black Journey, then proceed to walk directly to the truck and install a plate on it, Byron noted, adding the persons then left heading south on Highway 20.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Read more:Williams Lake RCMP stand down search for Highway 20 motorist


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike
Next story
Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP investigating truck stolen from dealership

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson’s Dodge

Collision between train and vehicle claims life of Williams Lake resident

The incident occurred at a marked crossing on the Soda Creek Townsite Road

“It’s ugly”: Williams Lake mayor leads discussion to defer decision on latest mural proposal

“I personally don’t like this mural.” — Mayor Walt Cobb

City of Williams Lake endorses three forest industry transformation program applications

Letters of support will be sent to Natural Resources Canada

Williams Lake council defers cow boss statue decision to 2021 budget discussions

In June the statue was removed because it was rotting and had fallen over

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Most Read