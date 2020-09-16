Williams Lake RCMP investigating truck stolen from dealership

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the theft 2019 truck from a local dealership Tuesday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson’s Dodge in Williams Lake Tuesday, Sept. 15.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the theft was reported to police at 10:23 p.m.

Video surveillance at the 122 Broadway Ave. North location shows two persons being dropped off by a Black Journey, then proceed to walk directly to the truck and install a plate on it, Byron noted, adding the persons then left heading south on Highway 20.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

