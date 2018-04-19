Williams Lake RCMP members with aid of the police dog search the area after a vehicle caught on fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex Wednesday evening around 10:20 p.m. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded at 10:20 p.m. to vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Emergency crews rushed to the parking lot at Cariboo Memorial Complex late Wednesday evening after reports of a vehicle on fire.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. were quick to put out the blaze, however, the vehicle appeared to have extensive damage.

Fire crew were on scene for about half an hour, finishing up at about 10:50 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP stayed on scene into the night to investigate the suspicious fire.

Officers, including the police dog services, combed the parking lot and nearby Boitanio Park for evidence.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed Thursday morning that police are continuing their investigation into the fire, noting the vehicle was a 2002 Nissan Externa.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said the Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 10:20 p.m. with two apparatus and 12 members.

“When we arrived it was fully involved,” Warnock said of the fire, noting crews used water and foam to extinguish the flames. “We called the RCMP because it was suspicious.”

One witness told the Tribune the vehicle had been parked in the exact same spot for more than a week and the window behind the driver’s seat was missing and covered with a garbage bag.

In recent days the fire department has responded to five calls.

On Tuesday there was a small fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek sawmill, a residential fire alarm, and a basement fire in a home on Midnight Drive.

Read More: Fire department responds to three calls Tuesday

“Wednesday we also attended an MVI call near Save-on-Foods, but it was minor,” Warnock said.


Williams Lake Fire Dept. crews work to extinguish a vehicle fire Wednesday evening in the parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Sebastian Betts-Edward photo

Using water and foam members of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. extinguish the vehicle fire. Sebastian Betts-Edward photo

