It was stolen sometime overnight Sept. 29, 2020

RCMP are asking the public's assistance in locating a black Nissan truck stolen in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the theft of a black 2013 Nissan Titan.

Truck has a black canopy with a ‘legend’ decal on the rear window and was stolen sometime between Sept. 29, 202o at 8 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 8:10 a.m., noted Const. Sean Doyle in a news release.

It has a licence plate of HCO856.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-2331 or Crimestoppers.



news@wltribune.com

