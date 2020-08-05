Williams Lake RCMP investigating single vehicle collision on Chimney Lake Road

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a single vehicle crash on the Chimney Lake Road that took place Saturday, Aug. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a single vehicle crash on Chimney Lake Road that occurred Saturday, Aug. 1.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said at 5:26 p.m. officers and emergency services were dispatched and upon arrival found a passenger vehicle had rolled multiple times coming to rest on the east side of the road.

“The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male resident of Kelowna, was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries,” Byron noted.

Chimney Lake Road was closed in both directions for about 1.5 hours and witnesses told police they observed the same vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner prior to the crash.

Police have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor, Byron said and asked anyone with information about the incident to call the detachment at 250-392-6211.

