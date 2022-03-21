Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured

The shooting occurred Sunday, March 20 in the 900 block of Dog Creek Road

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a shooting of a man that occurred Sunday, March 20 in the 900 block of Dog Creek Road.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said police were called at 3:31 p.m. after an adult man was taken to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred.

“The house is known to police to be associated to crime in the city”, said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO I/C Williams Lake RCMP.

Saunderson noted the victim is being treated and his injuries are serious, but not believed to life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake