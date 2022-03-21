RCMP logo

RCMP logo

Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured

The shooting occurred Sunday, March 20 in the 900 block of Dog Creek Road

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a shooting of a man that occurred Sunday, March 20 in the 900 block of Dog Creek Road.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said police were called at 3:31 p.m. after an adult man was taken to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred.

“The house is known to police to be associated to crime in the city”, said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO I/C Williams Lake RCMP.

Saunderson noted the victim is being treated and his injuries are serious, but not believed to life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Kokanee population ‘collapsed’ in Kootenay Lake but unlikely to disappear
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights

Just Posted

Fire crews carrying out a controlled burn in the Yukon along a roadway in 2018. Road users along Highway 20 in British Columbia’s Chilcotin region will see similar scenes this week as excess fuel is planned for burning along the corridor. (Black Press file photo)
Parts of Cariboo-Chilcotin corridor to see controlled burns along Highway 20 this week

RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured

An electrical fire started in one wall of the Messy Owl Inn in Likely, Friday, March 18. (Photo submitted)
Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.

The eight swimmers from the Blue Fins Swim Club in Williams Lake who attended the provincials. (Chad Webb photo)
Williams Lake Blue Fins net some results at provincials