Williams Lake RCMP investigating robbery

General duty officers and police dog services responded to complaint just after midnight July 11

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a robbery that took place just after midnight July 11.

Police responded to a complaint in the Western Avenue and Midnight Drive area where suspects stole a bicycle, cell phones and other personal items before fleeing on foot.

The suspects were tracked by general duty police officers and the police dog service and while the bicycle was located, the suspects were not.

In a news release, RCMP described the suspects as Indigenous males – one was taller than the others, around five feet and ten inches to six feet and between 20 and 30 years of age.

All of the suspects covered their faces.

Any potential witnesses to the incident, or any other criminal offences, are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Person providing information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property or seizure of illicit drugs could be eligible for a cash reward.

