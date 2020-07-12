Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred just after midnight July 11 in Williams Lake. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media photo)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating robbery

General duty officers and police dog services responded to complaint just after midnight July 11

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a robbery that took place just after midnight July 11.

Police responded to a complaint in the Western Avenue and Midnight Drive area where suspects stole a bicycle, cell phones and other personal items before fleeing on foot.

The suspects were tracked by general duty police officers and the police dog service and while the bicycle was located, the suspects were not.

In a news release, RCMP described the suspects as Indigenous males – one was taller than the others, around five feet and ten inches to six feet and between 20 and 30 years of age.

All of the suspects covered their faces.

Any potential witnesses to the incident, or any other criminal offences, are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Person providing information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property or seizure of illicit drugs could be eligible for a cash reward.

news@wltribune.com

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures
Next story
Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP investigating robbery

General duty officers and police dog services responded to complaint just after midnight July 11

Williams Lake man to be sentenced for Dawson Creek drug trafficking

Arin Joe Charleyboy was charged in September 2016, pleaded guilty in January 2018

COLUMN: Economic renewal is key

COLUMN: Let’s keep our eye on economic renewal and support small business

RANCH MUSINGS: When the sun shines, kids and calves

It is not easy to witness the birth of a calf especially in a herd on a spacious pasture

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Most Read