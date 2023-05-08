(RCMP logo)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating multiple thefts from vehicles

Police are asking the public to report any thefts

Mounties are investigating a rash of break-ins and theft from vehicles in Williams Lake over the weekend.

‘We’ve had six to eight calls already this morning about items taken after midnight last night and already had quite a few calls in the cue,” said Cpl. Shane Nicoll of the Williams Lake RCMP Monday, May 8.

Nicoll said items were stolen from vehicles parked at the Stampede Grounds, along South Lakeside and the Canadian Tire parking lot.

A generator was stolen from the Wendy’s construction site on Broadway Avenue South, he added.

Two people are in custody and Nicoll said it is believed there are more individuals involved.

Nicoll said they are actively pursuing all leads and if anyone has had items stolen to let the RCMP know by calling 250-392-6211.

Also, if anyone has video surveillance footage of people prowling to forward it to police.

He reminded the public to keep their valuables out of their vehicles if possible.


