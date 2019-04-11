Williams Lake RCMP investigating mailbox tampering

This time two unassigned mailboxes on Frizzi Road and Soda Creek Road were pried open

RCMP investigating after Canada Post mailboxes on Frizzi and Soda Creek Roads were tampered with. File photo

Two Canada Post mailboxes were broken into on Frizzi Road and Soda Creek Road, police said Thursday.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were notified on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:38 a.m. by a caller the two mailboxes were not currently assigned to anyone due to the amount of dust that was inside them.

The boxes appeared to be pried open, as well as others appeared to have been attempted to be pried open, but attempts were unsuccessful, Byron said, noting the matter is still under investigation.

In December and January RCMP received other reports of vandalized mailboxes.

