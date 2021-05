Police officers were on scene Friday morning, May 14

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP on scene off Bond Lake Road Friday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed Friday, May 14 they are investigating a firearm incident just off the Bond Lake Road area.

Earlier, witnesses reported seeing an ambulance attend the area.

As of 11 a.m. there were two RCMP vehicles parked on Bond Lake Road and two more RCMP vehicles in a field parked near another vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Acting Officer in Charge, Williams Lake RCMP said the public is not at risk.

More to come.



