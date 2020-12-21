Williams Lake RCMP investigating attempted robbery at bank ATM

A victim was bear sprayed, but suspects did not get any money

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information on an attempted robbery at a bank ATM Monday, Dec. 21 in Williams Lake. (RCMP logo)

RCMP are seeking information about an attempted robbery at the Scotia Bank ATM in Williams Lake Monday, Dec. 21.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said at 8:20 a.m. police were called to the scene.

“The victim was using the ATM when two men, who were already inside, demanded cash from the victim,” Byron said. “The suspects then bear sprayed the man and fled on foot without getting any money.”

It is believed there was a third person outside.

RCMP have identified one suspect and efforts continue to identify the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-0222-8477.



CrimeRCMPWilliams Lake