Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department attended the scene of a burning truck Saturday, Jan. 7 on Broadway Avenue North near Proctor Street. (Bonnie Deno photo)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating after stolen truck found fully engulfed in flames

The truck was located near Broadway Avenue North and Proctor Street

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was found burning on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Williams Lake.

Local resident Bonnie Deno and her family were en route to the Williams Lake Stampeders hockey game at about 6:30 p.m. when they saw the truck on fire near a car dealership on Broadway Avenue and Proctor Street.

They stopped and called 9-1-1.

Deno said it was a good thing the fire department contained the fire to the truck before it spread further.

Cpl. Brett Squire with the Williams Lake RCMP told the Tribune the truck was stolen.

“If any of the public witnessed anything or has dash cam footage we would be interested,” Squire said.

There were no injuries in the incident, he added.

Police are also now looking for a 1999 white Dodge 2500, with a black tailgate that was stolen from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot Saturday, Jan. 7.

“We would like to remind the public to call police if a stolen vehicle is spotted and not attempt to follow or stop it,” Squire said.


