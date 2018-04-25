Williams Lake RCMP investigate thefts from homes and a hit and run

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on thefts from homes near McLeese Lake along the Gibraltar Road

The Williams Lake RCMP are looking for information on recent thefts in the McLeese Lake area and a pedestrian hit and run. File image

The Williams Lake RCMP continue investigate a number of break, enters and thefts to homes along the Gibraltar Mine Road near McLeese Lake.

In the late fall of 2017 where were a number of thefts and again in the past short while, Const. Cody Staples noted in a Crime Stoppers press release issued Wednesday.

“The RCMP are seeking the assistance of the general public to help with the investigation,” Staples stated. “A Honda water pump, a personal red and white bombadier water craft and multiple other valuable items have been stolen. Many of them are identifiable.”

Anyone with information as to who might be involved or anyone that has seen anything suspicious in the area is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send in a web tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com

Hit and run

Police also continue to investigate a hit and run that happened in Williams Lake two Sundays ago.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, a male was walking along Yorston Street, Const. Claudia Stancec noted in a Crime Stoppers press release Wednesday.

When the pedestrian tried to cross the road at Fifth Avenue South a dark coloured Chrysler vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and hit the male on the left side.

The driver then sped off toward Mackenzie Avenue.

“It is believed the driver was a male wearing a baseball cap,” Stancec said.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.