Williams Lake RCMP investigate serious incident in Glendale area Saturday evening

More information to come

Williams Lake RCMP secure a scene at a residence between Second Avenue and Mackenzie Avenue Saturday night in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake RCMP are expected to release information Sunday regarding a serious incident that occured Saturday afternoon.

Police could be seen responding at approximately 5:30 p.m. with lights and sires to the Glendale area as families were preapring to watch the Dry Grad Parade in downtown Williams Lake.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

At about 7 p.m. officers were still securing a scene at a residence between Second Avenue North and Mackenzie Avenue.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.