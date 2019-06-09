Williams Lake RCMP investigate serious incident in Glendale area Saturday evening

The Williams Lake RCMP are expected to release information Sunday regarding a serious incident that occured Saturday afternoon.
Police could be seen responding at approximately 5:30 p.m. with lights and sires to the Glendale area as families were preapring to watch the Dry Grad Parade in downtown Williams Lake.
At about 7 p.m. officers were still securing a scene at a residence between Second Avenue North and Mackenzie Avenue.
More to come.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.